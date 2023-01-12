Gatorade National High School Player Of The Year Announced

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: A member of the Florida Gators training staff holds Gatorade bottles before the start of a game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert/Getty Images

One of the most prestigious high school football awards has been announced.

Guyer High School quarterback Jackson Arnold has been named as this year's Gatorade National Player of the Year.

In winning this award, Arnold beat out fellow five-star quarterbacks Arch Manning and Malachi Nelson.

Arnold, who signed his letter of intent to join the Oklahoma Sooners last month, led his team to a 14-1 record and a Texas 6A-Division II semifinal trip in his senior season. Through 15 games, he completed 231 of 336 pass attempts for 3,476 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also rushed for 921 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.

Arnold is the No. 4 ranked quarterback in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He selected Oklahoma over several other top programs in the nation, including Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Arnold is the top-rated recruit on the Sooners' No. 6 overall 2023 class.