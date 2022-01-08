Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world.

Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.

Chizik, 60, is reportedly reuniting with Mack Brown to be the defensive coordinator at North Carolina.

FootballScoop has the latest on the developing situation.

“Gene Chizik is expected to be the next defensive coordinator at North Carolina, sources told FootballScoop on Saturday,” Zach Barnett reports. “Chizik would replace Jay Bateman, who was let go on Friday.”

Big move for North Carolina…. Sources: Gene Chizik expected to be North Carolina defensive coordinator https://t.co/IIaz40KOAW — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) January 8, 2022

This would be the second time Gene Chizik and Mack Brown have worked together. Brown hired Chizik to be his defensive coordinator at Texas ahead of the 2005 season. The Longhorns went on to dethrone USC and win the title that year.

Chizik eventually landed the Iowa State head coaching position before bolting for Auburn in 2009. The Tigers won the BCS Championship in 2010 with Heisman-winning quarterback Cam Newton leading the way.

After an ugly 3-9 showing at Auburn in 2012, the Tigers went a different direction and parted ways with Chizik. Years later, he landed the defensive coordinator position at – you guessed it – North Carolina where he spent two years. Chizik resigned from his position in Feb. of 2017.

The championship-winning coach will now reunite with both Brown and North Carolina as he attempts to revive his coaching career.