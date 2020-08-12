Genie Bouchard Explains Why She’s Tried To Stop Posting Bikini Pics

Genie Bouchard is one of the most-followed tennis players on social media. The 26-year-old Canada native has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

The star tennis player is more than just an athlete, too. She’s involved in several different areas, including modeling. Bouchard has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Bouchard, though, recently revealed that she’s tried to stop from posting bikini pictures on her Instagram account.

The tennis star explained her mindset in a podcast appearance with with Tennis.com. She said those pictures often spark criticism from others.

“I just don’t value the opinions of people who are out there just judging what I put out there,” Bouchard said, per the New York Post. “And I really try to refrain from posting bikini pictures, I really do.”

“Apparently if you post that, it means you don’t play tennis or something,” Bouchard said of her swimsuit pictures.

“It’s influenced a little bit how I act. Maybe I’m just getting more mature and I’m like, ‘Look, I’m not going to post butt pictures every day,’” she added.

Bouchard can obviously post or not post whatever she wants. Like everyone, though, it’s normal to be somewhat affected by what others say of you.

“Try to take it as a reverse-compliment and just realize it’s someone who maybe has their own issues or is mean or negative and you shouldn’t worry about someone like that,” Bouchard told CNN of the trolls. “You shouldn’t worry about their opinion, so I really try to take a step back from it and not take it personally.”