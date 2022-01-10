Veteran NFL Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Monday Morning

A veteran NFL quarterback was reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI following his team’s Week 18 game early Monday morning.

According to the Seattle Times, Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was reportedly arrested early Monday morning.

Smith was reportedly arrested and then released, per the Seattle Times:

Geno Smith, the Seahawks’ backup quarterback the past three years, was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence and then released, according to King County District Court records. Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and released at 9:27 a.m., documents show. No other details were immediately available.

Smith, 31, has been with the Seahawks since 2019. He is set to be a free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal in Seattle this past season.

The veteran NFL quarterback started three games for the Seahawks this past season when Russell Wilson went down with an injury.

Smith very much enjoyed his time in Seattle and tweeted a message for the fans late on Sunday.

Until we meet again.

ITS BEEN REAL pic.twitter.com/SdGP9bN0Rw — Geno (@GenoSmith3) January 10, 2022

The Seahawks beat the Cardinals, 38-30, on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle finished the year at 7-10 on the season.