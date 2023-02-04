Geno Smith Has 4-Word Reaction To Contract Talks With Seahawks

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Geno Smith is a free agent heading into this offseason but that may not be the case for much longer.

Smith and the Seattle Seahawks both want to continue their relationship and Smith said on Friday that the contract talks are progressing.

"It's looking very good," Smith said. "We think we can get some things done."

Smith is coming off a tremendous 2022 campaign, one that saw him play some of the best football of his career. He finished the season with 4,282 yards through the air, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions as he helped the Seahawks to an improbable playoff berth.

Most pundits had the Seahawks winning four or fewer games this season but they decided to defy those expectations and win nine games to clinch a playoff spot.

If Smith can play at or close to that level again, the Seahawks will have a great shot at returning to the playoffs next season.