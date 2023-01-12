Geno Smith Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Berth

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

2022 was a year of firsts for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. After making his first Pro Bowl while leading the league in completion percentage, he is getting ready to make his first playoff start.

But Smith wants to temper expectations as he leads his team against what many consider the Super Bowl favorite in the San Francisco 49ers. Speaking to the media this week, he said that he doesn't want to see people "getting hyped up" and acting like simply reaching the playoffs was the end goal.

Smith said that he wants to see his team stay focused and be mindful in the moment.

"I don’t think we should be getting hyped up right now or acting like this is our end goal because we have another goal in mind," Smith said, via Fox News. "Obviously it starts just one game at a time, one play, one practice at a time, staying focused on staying in the moment. But we know that we can’t just say, ‘Oh, we’re happy to be in the playoffs.’ There’s more to it. We’ve got to stay focused on that."

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks enter Super Wild Card Weekend as the second-biggest underdogs of the round. They're currently 9.5-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith has been nothing short of superb this season, shattering nearly every Seahawks franchise passing record and looking like an MVP candidate at times.

But Smith also struggled mightily against the 49ers, leading the Seahawks to just 20 total points in two losses.

Does Geno Smith have the right mindset to get his team the win this Saturday?