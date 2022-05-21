Geno Smith Leading Seahawks Competition: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 3: Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks cheers on teammates during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CenturyLink Field on November 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won 40-34 in overtime. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Don't look now, but the Seahawks starting quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL season could be Geno Smith.

According to the New York Post, the former Jets QB is reportedly leading the position battle over the young Drew Lock.

This one definitely got the NFL world's attention.

"Oh," commented Broncos reporter Zack Kelberman.

"Your daily reason why Broncos fans are happy Russell Wilson is here," one television personality replied.

"Water continues to be wet."

"Well I got news for you NY, both your QBs are huge BUSTS and you are all living in denial," tweeted a triggered Seahawks fan. "I would rather be with Geno and Lock in short contracts than fooling myself that Zach Wilson is my franchise QB + your pizzas aren't that good."

"In an alternative universe, Broncos fans are already talking themselves into another year of Drew Lock with hopes that he can be 'fixed.' Thankfully those days are over."

"Yeah cause the Giants and Jets QB rooms are so great," replied Gee Scott Sr.

Geno Smith performed admirably in his spot starts last season. But, it goes without saying neither of these QBs are Russell Wilson.