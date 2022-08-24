Geno Smith Starting Preseason Finale: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As the 2022 NFL season looms for the Seattle Seahawks, the team has still not decided on a starting quarterback.

While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, head coach Pete Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, he also suggested the former Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will play "a lot."

Carroll made it clear the team has not decided on a starting quarterback just yet. Naturally, that news has some fans a little worried about the start of the season.

Some fans aren't sure Carroll will ever commit to a starting quarterback.

"This QB competition is not going to be over when Pete Carroll names a starter for Week 1. That's just one more step in the 'plan,'" a fan said.

"Geno Smith is going to be the starter for the 2022 Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks fans are not ready," another fan said.

"Geno is the starter lmaoo, you’re not gonna start Lock when Geno has been with the 1s like 95% of the time and has started every preseason game," a third fan said.

Smith has received the lion's share of the snaps with the first-team offense this offseason. And yet, Carroll hasn't ruled out Drew Lock being the starting QB.

Who should start for Seattle this season?