Geno Smith's Quote About Being A Backup Is Going Viral

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith has had an interesting career thus far.

He started out as a first-round pick that struggled to find success with the New York Jets. New York eventually moved on, leaving Smith wandering around the league to find his NFL future.

Now, nine years after he was drafted, he's once again found his place in the league - as one of the better starting quarterbacks. Given his recent success, reporters asked Smith if he ever got frustrated during his time as a backup quarterback.

He gave an incredible answer.

"My tough times would be a dream to someone else," he said, via Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta.

Smith is currently leading the NFL in completion percentage by completing nearly 73-percent of his passes. He's not just dinking and dunking his way around the field, either.

Smith is averaging 8.1 yards per attempt - good for third in the league. That makes his completion percentage all the more impressive.

He also has 22 touchdown passes to just six interceptions.