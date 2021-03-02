Gentry Williams, 5-Star Quarterback, Names His Final 6 Schools

Five-star quarterback recruit Gentry Williams has garnered interest from dozens of programs around the country. On Tuesday afternoon, he reportedly narrowed that list to just six schools.

Williams’ six-team list features Power Five programs USC, Missouri, LSU, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma.

BREAKING: 5 🌟 ATH Gentry Williams is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 170 ATH from Tulsa, OK (Booker T. Washington High School) is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the Class of 2022 (#2 ATH) Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/b7HxddLWNB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 2, 2021

Coming out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is the No. 19 overall recruit and No. 2 athlete in the 2022 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. At 6-foot, 170 lbs, the versatile prospect can be a valuable asset at multiple positions. Claiming an Oklahoma state championship as a freshman in the 400 meter, Williams has elite-level athleticism.

While he’s quickness is undeniable, his slight frame could be an issue at the next level. Narrowing his choices to almost exclusively SEC options, Williams will have to bulk up before he joins some of the most gifted athletes in college football.

According to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions, the Sooners are the frontrunners to land the in-state recruit. If Oklahoma was to land Williams, their already-elite 2022 recruiting class would get all the more impressive. Currently ranked fifth in the nation, OU’s 2022 class already boasts 5-star recruits Luther Burden (WR) and Raleek Brown (RB).

Wherever he goes and whatever position he plays, Williams should be a solid addition to any of these teams.