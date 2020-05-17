Longtime NBA Coach Thinks The Season Needs To Be Canceled

A longtime former NBA head coach admitted this weekend that he believes the 2019-20 season should be canceled.

The NBA’s 2019-20 season has been suspended since mid-March. The league has reportedly been exploring various options to return, including playing games in one confined area like Las Vegas or Disney World.

Several of the NBA’s star players, including LeBron James and Steph Curry, reportedly held a phone call last week to discuss their thoughts on the season. They were reportedly unanimous in thinking that the season should return.

“A lot of hard conversations that have to be made, a lot of hard decisions,” Chris Paul, who helped organize the call, said. “But with the team around us, I think ultimately we’ll get to where we want to. Obviously we want to play. Oh man, we want to play. We want to play bad. And I think that’s a consensus for the guys around the league. We want it to be, obviously, as safe as possible. But the biggest thing is, we miss the game.”

Not everyone is on board with the season resuming, though. Former NBA head coach George Karl thinks the towel should be thrown in.

“It’s just my opinion and I don’t have all the facts. But, as a huge hoops fan, I think it’s time to call the NBA season. Honors the game better. We stay on a more regular schedule and we can come back healthy and strong next season!” he said.

Karl was a professional basketball coach from 1978 until 2016. He’s one of the winningest head coaches of all-time, winning 1,175 games.

The NBA isn’t going to be making any decisions based on Karl’s opinion, but it’s interesting to hear from someone who doesn’t think the season should resume.