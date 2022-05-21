George Kittle Asked To Choose Between Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, second-year quarterback Trey Lance is widely expected to land the starting job for the San Francisco 49ers.

That being said, veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the Niners' roster — fresh off an NFC Championship run this past season.

George Kittle will be reeling in passes from one of these quarterbacks in 2022. So which does he prefer?

“That’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it?” Kittle said, per NBC Sports. “That’s one reason I’m glad I’m not the head coach of the 49ers. That’s all on Coach Shanahan. I’ll give you both ways. Jimmy G, awesome in the huddle, great leader, directs guys. People go to attention when he’s talking. He’s got a quick release, he knows the offense. Like I said, been to two NFC Championship games, knows what he’s doing. Trey Lance can run, extend plays, does all the play-action stuff incredible, could throw the ball 70 yards. I don’t know. It’s a toss-up for me.”

Kittle is excited about Lance's "insane ceiling," but also appreciates Jimmy G's veteran presence in the locker room.

"We’re all here just trying to get better and whether that’s Jimmy G, whether it’s Trey Lance, whether it’s Nate Sudfeld, or our Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy," Kittle added. "Whoever is slinging that rock hopefully will just throw it to me more than anybody else.”

Will the Niners move Garoppolo ahead of the 2022 season?