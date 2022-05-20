George Kittle Has Promising Comment About QB Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former No. 3 draft pick Trey Lance is expected to take over as the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2022.

With limited reps at the collegiate level and just two starts in 2021, the NFL world really doesn't know what to expect from Lance this coming season.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Niners tight end George Kittle gave some insight on Lance's development since joining the organization.

Kittle feels Lance made "a bunch of steps forward" through his rookie year.

"Once Trey Lance gets a lot of reps just watch out because some of the things I've seen em do in practice mind boggle me," Kittle added.

Lance notched a 1-1 record as a starter in 2021. He logged 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions through six game appearances. He also chipped in 163 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Lance and the Niners will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears on September 11.