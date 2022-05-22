George Kittle Has Surprising Pick For Best Player In Football

Normally when people talk the best player in the NFL, it's Aaron Donald, Tom Brady or one of the other great quarterbacks in the league. Not George Kittle.

Appearing on Friday's "Pat McAfee Show," the 49ers All-Pro tight end gave his teammate that title: Trent Williams.

He’s the best player in football… He’s got the lower body of a wide receiver and the upper body of a silverback gorilla.

It took a while, but fans really started to take notice of Trent Williams play in 2021.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro team member, Williams spent the majority of his career with Washington as a dominant left tackle.

He was the fourth overall pick back in 2010 out of Oklahoma, and pretty quickly established himself as a premier NFL lineman.

Now at age 33, he's approaching the later chapters of what will likely be a Hall of Fame career. But he still showcases that incredible athletic ability with a nasty attitude.

It's great to see George Kittle give an O-lineman those kind of flowers.