George Kittle Has Surprising Pick For Most 'Underrated' Tight End

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 31: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a reception during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 28-25. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

49ers star and Tight End University founder George Kittle knows the position as well as anybody.

And in a conversation with former teammate Richard Sherman, the three-time Pro Bowler was asked about some of the best TE's in the league. But it was a player that doesn't get enough love that Kittle wanted to talk about.

“I think one of my most underrated guys, Dallas Goedert with Philly,” Kittle said on Sherman's podcast. “I don’t think he gets any credit. He’s phenomenal. He’s really good in the run game, and I think he’s really, really good in the pass game. He’s got a great feel for it.”

“And I know that [Goedert’s] QB really likes him, so he’s going to get a lot of passes, especially now that they have receivers on the outside that can really ball,” Kittle continued. “He’s going to eat in that middle.”

Kittle went on to list the usual suspects: Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Darren Waller as other tight ends that he loves to watch.

Goedert finished top 5 in receiving yards for TE's last season.