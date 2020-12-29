George Kittle Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

After an incredible season and Super Bowl appearance in 2019, the San Francisco 49ers’ season hasn’t exactly panned out as expected in 2020.

With injuries plaguing the team all season, the 49ers have fallen to 6-9 with just one game remaining in their season. As a member of the competitive NFC West, San Francisco has been out of the playoff picture for weeks.

No playoff preparation means the franchise has time to explore their options for the future. Speculation about Jimmy Garoppolo and his future with the team has been a huge talking point as he continues to remain sidelined with injury.

Despite all the noise, head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that he believes Garoppolo will return as San Francisco’s starting QB in 2021.

Garoppolo has clearly made an impression on his teammates as well.

Star tight end George Kittle defended his quarterback on Tuesday afternoon.

“At the end of the day I play tight end here and I just work here, but I think that I do have a little bit of a voice and I’ve said multiple times that I just love playing football with Jimmy G,” Kittle told KNBR’s Mark Willard. “Our team is different when he’s out there, and that’s why it’s fun to play football with him because I think we both have big-time changes to our huddles when we’re both on the football field.

“I can’t say enough about the leader Jimmy G is, and how his presence changes how the team is feeling, how the team is going about its business and how the team practices every day. Jimmy G is our quarterback, and moving forward he’s our quarterback, and that’s all I really have to say about it.”

After an outstanding 3,978-yard, 27-touchdown year last season, Garoppolo hasn’t been able to show his stuff in 2020.

The former Patriots backup suffered two high-ankle sprains this season: one in Week 2 that kept him out two games, then another in Week 7 that has sidelined him for the rest of the year.

At this point, it wouldn’t make sense for the 49ers to dump the quarterback who’s proven himself as a Super-Bowl-level talent. George Kittle echoed this sentiment in his closing remarks about Garoppolo:

“I’m going to go with the guy that took us to a Super Bowl and played at a high level the entire year. That’s my case for Jimmy G and I think it’s a decent one.”