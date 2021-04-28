George Kittle Reacts To Latest 49ers Draft Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers made a telling draft-order move when they completed a blockbuster trade up to the No. 3 position in late March. Clearly, the franchise is looking to select their next quarterback of the future.

That being said, a few ‘Niners players and executives have been openly supportive of Jimmy Garappolo as the team’s QB1 amidst this impending QB room drama.

Star tight end George Kittle is one of these supporters — going to bat for Jimmy G one more time before the draft kicks off tomorrow.

“Jimmy’s our quarterback, he has been, he’s led us to a bunch of wins, we haven’t won without him, his record speaks for itself,” Kittle said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Wednesday. “So like I said (previously), Kyle and John are doing whatever they can to make this team compete for a Super Bowl, and if they think it’s bringing another quarterback, another tight end, another fullback, another linebacker, whatever it is, they’re just trying to make this team better and more competitive and so I know the team trusts in them because they haven’t led us astray yet.”

Despite multiple assertions that Garoppolo was the starting guy heading into 2021, that sentiment from head coach Kyle Shanahan took a hit earlier this week when he said, “we felt that we needed a good starting quarterback this year and add that to our team.”

During his first full season as a starter in 2019, Garropolo led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance behind a 13-3 regular season record, 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns. In 2020, the former New England backup was one of the many San Francisco players to catch the year’s injury bug — missing an extended period of time with an ankle injury. The lack of a proficient backup on the roster likely played a significant role in the search for the team’s next QB.

With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson set to be off the board by the time the ‘Niners pick at No. 3, the franchise is expected to select either Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance.

The draft will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow night.