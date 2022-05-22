George Kittle Reacts To Travis Kelce's Contract Situation

Los Angeles, CA - January 30: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a touchdown catch as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) watches against the Los Angeles Rams and during the second half of the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

George Kittle knows how good one of his fellow tight ends is.

Kittle was discussing Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and why he deserves to get wide receiver money due to how productive he's been at his position.

“I mean Travis Kelce, six seasons in a row, 1,000 yards,” Kittle said. “I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards over any wide receiver, skill position in the last six years. He gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes, which just boggles my mind. I mean, to me, Travis Kelce, he’s been doing it for so long and at such a high level. And he doesn’t have an off game. I think he has one bad game a year, and it’s just because he’s getting triple-teamed."

Kelce finished the 2021 season with 1,125 receiving yards and nine touchdowns off 92 receptions. He's always a big-time threat, no matter who's covering him.

It may not be long until Kittle could ask for that kind of money, even though he just signed a five-year $75 million deal last year.

Kittle finished last season with 910 yards and six touchdowns off 71 receptions.

This is a position that could see a big pay increase coming in the next few years.