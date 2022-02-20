The Spun

George Kittle Responds To Joe Montana’s Quarterback Comment

San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle celebrating during a game.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

All-Pro tight end George Kittle disagrees with legendary 49ers quarterback Joe Montana when it comes to Trey Lance.

During Super Bowl week, Montana said he doesn’t believe Lance is ready to be a starter just yet. Telling Radio Row, “I think they should keep Jimmy [Garoppolo] until they find somebody that helps. I don’t think Trey is ready to play yet.”

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Kittle responded saying Trey is “absolutely ready” to start in the NFL next season if given the opportunity.

“Love Jimmy G. Fantastic quarterback. Took us to two NFC championships,” Kittle explained.

But according to the outlet, the three-time Pro Bowler made it seem like if a change were to happen, Lance could definitely step into the starting role and do some good things.

“I play tight end and whoever’s throwing me the football, I can’t wait to catch footballs from them baby,” No. 85 said.

Kittle appears to be on board with whoever the 49ers chose to roll with behind center. But after the NFC Championship game, it seems clear San Francisco is looking to the future, rather than its past.

