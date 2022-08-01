George Pickens Getting A Lot Of Hype: NFL World Reacts

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: George Pickens #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after pulling in a reception for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Sanford Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

George Pickens is off to an outstanding start at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

Pickens has been doing everything asked of him, which includes making some highlight-reel catches with defenders in his face.

That has led to Pickens getting a lot of love from the NFL community. Even fellow receiver Chase Claypool is all aboard the hype train.

"I think he's going to be the best rookie receiver in the NFL," Claypool said.

It's a bold claim to make, especially when he was picked after Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, etc.

Still, it hasn't stopped fans from getting excited about what he can do for the Steelers.

Pickens currently has +4000 odds to win NFL Rookie of the Year, per BetMGM. Fans should be all over that bet considering how talented Pickens is.