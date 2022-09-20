George Pickens Says He's Getting Open: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steeler fans are waiting to see George Pickens unleashed.

Pickens was outstanding at training camp and in the preseason as he got a lot of reps.

Fast forward to the regular season and Pickens has only recorded two receptions for 26 yards in two games.

He spoke to the media on Tuesday about his lack of targets and said that it's not for a lack of not getting open.

"Yeah, I feel like everyone is (getting open) too, so it's not just me," Pickens said.

The Steelers' offense has been under fire through the first two weeks of the season.

They've only scored two offensive touchdowns in two games while nobody has been on the same page.

Fans are hoping that Pickens starts getting the ball from quarterback Mitch Trubisky sooner rather than later.

Pickens will have a chance to get the ball more starting on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.