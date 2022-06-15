George Washington University Announces Decision On Controversial Nickname

George Washington's sports teams are going to have a different nickname going forward.

Per Fox News, the school announced on Wednesday that the Colonials "can no longer serve its purpose as a name that unifies."

The process for the school to change its name began three years ago.

When that news dropped, a special committee that helped George Washington said (via the same Fox News article) that it "found that the Colonials moniker does not adequately match the values of GW."

“The board recognizes the significance of changing the university’s moniker, and we made this decision only after a thoughtful and deliberate process that followed the renaming framework and special committee recommendation that considered the varying perspectives of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and athletics community,” Board Chair Grace Speights said, via WUSA9.

A new nickname is expected to be unveiled by the start of the 2023 academic year.

Until then, the school will just be "George Washington."