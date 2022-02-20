The Spun

Patrick Ewing looks on during a game.

Georgetown’s men’s basketball team is struggling mightily this season.

The Hoyas are 6-20 on the season following last year’s surprise run in the Big East Tournament. Barring another postseason miracle, Georgetown will be sitting at home this March.

Patrick Ewing has struggled so far as Georgetown’s head coach. He’s in Year 5 as the team’s head coach and is poised to miss the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time.

However, Ewing might not be going anywhere this offseason.

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Ewing received a contract extension from Georgetown after last year’s run.

Georgetown fans aren’t very happy.

“That’s entirely Georgetown’s fault for overreacting to that tbh,” one fan tweeted.

“Made sense then, disaster now,” another fan added.

“Georgetown and Oregon State both did the same thing. Had miracle runs in March, then had extensions. In Oregon State’s case you really had no choice, Elite 8 run. But Georgetown surprises me,” another fan wrote.

Georgetown is 0-15 in the Big East this season.

