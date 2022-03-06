Georgia Basketball Set An Awful SEC Record On Saturday

Unfortunately for the University of Georgia, the Bulldogs‘ basketball program wasn’t able to match the excellence of its football team this season.

With Saturday’s loss to Missouri, Georgia hit a mark that no team in the conference ever matched. And not in a good way…

Per ESPN’s Cole Cubelic, “Georgia sets the SEC record for most loses in a single-season with 25.”

The Bulldogs finish the season with a dismal 6-25 record, which included 10 straight losses to end the year. The most heartbreaking of which was when UGA nearly toppled No. 1 Auburn, but ended up losing by two.

For what it’s worth, Georgia did have a win over one ranked team. Back on December 1, the Dawgs took down Penny Hardaway and the No. 18 Memphis Tigers. However, just three wins followed for the rest of the season.

If there’s one bright spot on Georgia’s roster, its sophomore guard Kario Oquendo. He owns one of the few highlights of UGA’s season and is the team’s leader in scoring and blocks.

On the year, Oquendo is averaging 15.3 points and 4.4 rebounds on nearly 46 percent from the field.