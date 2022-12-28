Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC.

During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes.

Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten.

"I think there’s some carryover to Florida in terms of the type of sets and run game they have as well and some of the passing game concepts that show up there,” Schumann said, per Saturday Down South. “So I think there’s little pieces. I mean, guys, football is — you can watch 6 different teams and see carryover from each team, so there’s a little piece of what they do offensively in everybody we’ve played to an extent.”

Florida struggled through a tough year in 2022. The Gators finished the season with a 6-7 record — including a disastrous blowout loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

No. 1 Georgia will face off against the No. 4 Buckeyes in this year's Peach Bowl.

That College Football Playoff semifinal will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve.