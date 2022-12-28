Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State
Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC.
During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes.
Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten.
"I think there’s some carryover to Florida in terms of the type of sets and run game they have as well and some of the passing game concepts that show up there,” Schumann said, per Saturday Down South. “So I think there’s little pieces. I mean, guys, football is — you can watch 6 different teams and see carryover from each team, so there’s a little piece of what they do offensively in everybody we’ve played to an extent.”
Florida struggled through a tough year in 2022. The Gators finished the season with a 6-7 record — including a disastrous blowout loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
No. 1 Georgia will face off against the No. 4 Buckeyes in this year's Peach Bowl.
That College Football Playoff semifinal will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve.