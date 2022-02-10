Georgia College Football Recruit Goes Viral: Fans React To Photo

The defending national-champion Georgia Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class is stacked with elite talent — including four-star running back Branson Robinson.
At just 17 years old, Robinson already looks more than ready to compete with big-time athletes in the SEC. In fact, he already looks ready to take the NFL gridiron.
According to CFBNewsToday, Robinson has a max bench press of 415 lbs, squat of 615 lbs and deadlift of 720 lbs.
A photo of the 2022 recruit is going viral on Twitter:
17-year-old @GeorgiaFootball RB signee Branson Robinson is built different 🤯
(h/t @cfbnewstoday) pic.twitter.com/hwUXBnPLwj
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) February 10, 2022
Fans from around the football world reacted to this shot.
“This kid looks bigger today than [Nick] Chubb did as a true freshman IMO,” one fan wrote.
“Naw see these kids evolving to much now,” another said.
“Lol he running through everybody next year,” another added.
Say what?! https://t.co/d5dpdKpXKN pic.twitter.com/EqANC1ccao
— SaltyGator (@JaysonBoyd) February 10, 2022
Coming out of Germantown High School in Madison, MS, Robinson is the No. 4 running back recruit in the nation, per 247Sports. He’s one of 15 four-star recruits (five five-stars) to join the Georgia program this upcoming season.
With this kind of incoming talent, it’ll be tough to compete with the Bulldogs yet again in 2022.