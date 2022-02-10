Georgia College Football Recruit Goes Viral: Fans React To Photo

The defending national-champion Georgia Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class is stacked with elite talent — including four-star running back Branson Robinson.

At just 17 years old, Robinson already looks more than ready to compete with big-time athletes in the SEC. In fact, he already looks ready to take the NFL gridiron.

According to CFBNewsToday, Robinson has a max bench press of 415 lbs, squat of 615 lbs and deadlift of 720 lbs.

A photo of the 2022 recruit is going viral on Twitter:

Fans from around the football world reacted to this shot.

“This kid looks bigger today than [Nick] Chubb did as a true freshman IMO,” one fan wrote.

“Naw see these kids evolving to much now,” another said.

“Lol he running through everybody next year,” another added.

Coming out of Germantown High School in Madison, MS, Robinson is the No. 4 running back recruit in the nation, per 247Sports. He’s one of 15 four-star recruits (five five-stars) to join the Georgia program this upcoming season.

With this kind of incoming talent, it’ll be tough to compete with the Bulldogs yet again in 2022.