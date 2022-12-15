Georgia Considering Major Change After Herschel Walker's Loss

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back, faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in today’s general election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Now that Georgia's Senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock is officially over, the state is going to discuss the possibility of removing runoff elections.

In fact, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling for state lawmakers to end runoff elections.

“Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a general election runoff,” Raffensperger said, via the Savanna Morning News. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”

There are several reasons why Raffensperger feels this way, such as "incursion of voting into family holidays" and the "strain on local election officials who had general election deadlines."

Raffensperger didn't mention a specific alternative in his statement.

Walker, a former running back in the NFL, ultimately conceded to Warnock in the runoff election. He was trailing by more than 100,000 votes.

It's unclear what the future has in store for Walker, and clearly, the same thing can be said for runoff elections in Georgia.