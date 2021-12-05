Georgia fans aren’t happy with this one at all. During Saturday’s SEC championship game, veteran NFL referee Terry McAulay pointed out a missed penalty call that happened during an Alabama touchdown.

The play in question happened on a Bryce Young to Jameson Williams strike in the second quarter. The score allowed Alabama to stay within three of the Bulldogs, 10-7.

Looks like an illegal chop block on the RB/LG. Any combination high low block is a personal foul and a 15 yard penalty. https://t.co/yFfAxvlYGK — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) December 4, 2021

“Looks like an illegal chop block on the RB/LG,” McAulay pointed out on Twitter. “Any combination high low block is a personal foul and a 15 yard penalty.”

Since then the Bama offense has taken control of this one. About halfway through the fourth quarter, the Tide lead Georgia 38-24 behind an impressive, Heisman-like display from Bryce Young.

In the first half, Young broke Cam Newton’s record for most passing yards in the first half of the SEC championship game. With three-and-a-half quarters done, Young is 24-41 for 388 yards and three TD’s.

Bryce Young at the half:

🔺 3 Total TD

🔺 326 Total yds

🔺 17/27 Comp/Att

🔺 7-point lead@ESPNRittenberg pic.twitter.com/uoXDWxFXLJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2021

Fans of the dawgs were pretty upset with the non-call. But this one isn’t over yet. No. 1 Georgia is still within two scores of a Crimson Tide offense that can’t seem to bleed the clock in the final frame.

We’ll stay tuned for what should be a great finish.