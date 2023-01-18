Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere.

That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program.

A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens to take an on-field position with UAB in 2023, per Dawgs247.

Gordon joined the Bulldogs program as a graduate assistant in 2019. He was promoted to a full-time position after Georgia won its National Championship in early 2022.

Gordon, a former All-Sun Belt center for Louisiana, played a major role in Georgia's recruiting efforts at the offensive line position. He'll now take those talents to Trent Dilfer's new staff in Birmingham.

Gordon is the third assistant to leave Smart's staff after the Bulldogs' back-to-back National Championship win earlier this month — joining offensive quality control assistant Buster Faulkner (Georgia Tech) and associate strength and conditioning coach Tersoo Uhaa (Colorado).