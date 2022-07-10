Georgia Football Lands 4-Star LB, Onetime Big Ten Commit

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The defending national champions landed a major commitment from one of the nation's top defensive prospects on Sunday.

Per On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett, "Four-Star LB Raylen Wilson has committed to Georgia!" Noting, "The 6’2 220 LB from Tallahassee, FL was previously committed to Michigan."

Speaking on why he chose Georgia, Wilson said:

The way that they develop the players and win championships stands out. They’re family oriented so I felt like a priority. ... I am closest with coach [Kirby] Smart and Coach Schu– honestly the whole staff as a whole. They plan to use me as an off ball LB at all 3 positions.

The Florida native has been described as one of the most athletic linebackers in the 2023 class. Wilson is ranked as the No. 4 linebacker in his home state and the 16th overall.

Wilson joins a Georgia recruiting class that currently sits at third in the nation and features five, five-star commitments.