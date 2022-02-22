Georgia Football Loses Commitment From Top 2023 Recruit

One of Georgia’s top 2023 recruits announced his decision to decommit from the SEC program.

Kayin Lee, a 4-star cornerback from Ellenwood, Georgia, shared the news Tuesday on Twitter.

I will still be evaluating UGA. All love pic.twitter.com/J2q0Vb54Ld — Kayin Lee (@_kayinlee) February 22, 2022

“First I would like to thank everyone at the University of Georgia for the opportunity I’ve been blessed with!” Lee wrote. “I would love to thank the staff for all the love that they have shown me and my family. After talks with God and my family I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Georgia. I know that God will show me where to go and where my future will land me.”

Lee clarified that he “will be evaluating” Georgia, so it’s still possible he still ends up playing for Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Lee has received 30 offers and has visited other upper-echelon programs in Clemson, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and Ohio State.

Per 247 Sports, Lee is the 17th-ranked cornerback and 144th overall player in the 2023 class. Scout Andrew Ivins described the 5’11”, 160-pound recruit as “a lunchpail type of cornerback that is physical enough to play in the boundary, but also fluid enough to get it done on the field side.”

Despite Lee’s decommitment, Georgia maintains the nation’s second-best 2023 class, per 247Sports, with six other 4-star recruits.