Georgia Football Player Has Reportedly Left The Team

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia's football program has lost a defensive lineman.

According to UGASports.com, redshirt freshman Marlin Dean isn't with the program anymore. Dean only played in one game last season (Charleston Southern) and finished it with two tackles.

Dean was part of the 2021 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit and the No. 72 player in his home state (Georgia) per 247Sports composite rankings.

He was also the No. 64 defensive lineman recruit in the country and the No. 508 overall recruit, regardless of position,

He played for three years at Elbert Country high school before transferring to IMG Academy.

A good amount of power 5 teams will likely show interest in Dean considering that he has four years of eligibility left.

We'll have to see where he ends up.