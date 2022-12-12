Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far.

According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.

He'll now get to work with the entire offensive staff as he'll be the primary play-caller for Brent Key. The Yellow Jackets hired Key for the full-time job after he served as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season.

Before Faulkner arrived in Athens, he spent time at Southern Mississippi in 2019 and was the team's offensive coordinator.

He's also spent time at Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee State, and Central Arkansas during his coaching career which has spanned almost 20 years.

Georgia Tech finished 5-7 this season, which was good for fourth in the ACC Coastal.