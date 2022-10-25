Georgia Has Reportedly Suffered Likely Season-Ending Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly suffered a significant blow to their defensive unit.

According to recent reports from Dawgs247, safety Dan Jackson is likely out for the season after suffering a stress fracture that will require surgery.

Jackson has put up some solid production for Kirby Smart's defense through seven games this season. The junior defensive back has logged 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.

This injury comes at a pivotal time in the season for the undefeated Bulldogs. After a matchup against Florida this coming weekend, the reigning National Champions will face off against the No. 3-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, their No. 1 ranked squad has plenty of talent to make up for this loss of Jackson. Star freshman Malaki Johnson and senior Christopher Smith will continue to step up at the safety position.