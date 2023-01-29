Georgia Lands Commitment From 'One Of The Fastest Players In The Country'

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to stack talent as they look to make it a third straight national championship under Kirby Smart in 2023.

Per 247Sports' Rusty Mansell, UGA landed a commitment from "one of the fastest players in the country" in four-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr. Noting, he was a big target of coach Dell McGee this recruiting cycle.

The speedy RB/track star is a state record-holder in the state of Georgia for the 100 meters posting a sub-11.00 time of 10.43 in spring of 2022. He's also posted blazing times of 10.44, 10.46 and 10.49 in other races that season.

As a sophomore in 2021, Phillips saw most of his snaps at running back but also worked in at wideout, defense and in the return game. As a ballcarrier though, the Mableton native rushed for 774 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games on a ridiculous 12.5 yards per carry.

He'll look to be a big part of the future in Athens 2024 and beyond.