Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs explains a play during the game against the Nicholls Colonels at Sanford Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.

Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”

Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those head coaching traits in his DNA.

“He was a pain in my neck,” Bailey said on Out of Pocket. ” He was two years older than me, you can imagine how he treated me. I’m the young guy trying to figure it out, but he was on me all the time about the calls, how to get lined up, what’s coming, what’s not. He was that guy...

"In hindsight I was like 'Oh, he's built for this.' This is who he is... He’s been groomed for this for a long time.”

Smart suited up as a safety for Georgia from 1995-98. Bailey arrived in Athens in 1996 and played with the Bulldogs until 1998. The NFL Hall of Famer was selected by Washington with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1999 draft and went on to notch 12 Pro-Bowl selections.

Bailey was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame for his Georgia career earlier this year.

Smart currently has his reigning-National Champion Bulldogs ranked No. 1 in the nation with a dominant 3-0 record.