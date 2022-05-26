Georgia President Was Asked About Kirby Smart's Future

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up the National Championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2021 saw Kirby Smart finally get over the Nick Saban hump and lead Georgia to a national championship. But how does the Georgia administration feel about Smart's future with the team?

Unlike some prior national title winners across the country, Georgia has yet to give Smart a contract extension. But according to Georgia president Jere Morehead, there have been "positive discussions" around getting one done.

Morehead said that the athletic board is “engaged in very positive discussions for a long-term extension" for Smart. Terms have not been finalized yet, per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

Smart is already making a small mint at around $7 million per year. But that doesn't even put him in the top 3 among SEC coaches.

In six seasons at Georgia, Kirby Smart has gone 66-15 with four SEC Championship Game appearances, one SEC title, two trips to the College Football Playoff and a national title.

Smart has just five in-conference losses in the past five years. Only Nick Saban has fewer with four.

But Smart has re-established Georgia as a national powerhouse not just on the field but at the recruiting level. His program has developed players that have gone on to become NFL stars at a very high rate.

Time will tell if Smart can sustain this the way Saban has at Alabama. But if he can, Smart may have Georgia in a position to be what Alabama has been for the last 15 years once Nick Saban finally retires.

Will Kirby Smart get a contract extension this offseason?