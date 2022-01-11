The Spun

Georgia Released Its National Championship Parade Details

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett kisses the CFP trophy.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia fans are ready to party like its 1980. Following the university’s first national title since the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Bulldogs shared details for the upcoming championship parade.

Per The Athletic‘s Seth W. Emerson, the ceremony kicks off at Sanford Stadium, January 15 at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to the stadium will begin at 12:30 PM. Followed by a Dawg Walk at 1 PM and formal program at 2:00.

All tickets for Georgia’s championship celebration are complementary and will be available throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s festivities.

There’s sure to be quite the turnout for the Bulldogs this weekend. As Georgia put an end to the fifth-longest gap between championship seasons in college football history. Finally overcoming Nick Saban and Alabama in the process.

Kirby Smart’s team finished the season 14-1 after the 33-18 victory. Georgia’s defense was as stingy as ever after flexing its muscles against Michigan in the game prior. Shutting down Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense for the most part.

It should be a fun one in Athens.

