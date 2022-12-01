Georgia Republican Has Stunning Herschel Walker Admission

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back, faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in today’s general election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Senate race in Georgia between Republican candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock will be decided in a runoff on Dec. 6.

With the runoff election almost here, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan appeared on CNN to share his thoughts on Walker.

Even though Duncan is a Republican, he's not a firm believer in Walker.

“I showed up to vote this morning,” Duncan said. “I was one of those folks who got in line and spent about an hour waiting, and it was the most disappointing ballot I’ve ever stared at in my entire life since I started voting.”

Duncan ultimately decided to walk out without voting for either candidate.

"I had two candidates that I just couldn’t find anything that made sense for me to put my vote behind, and so I walked out of that ballot box showing up to vote but not voting for either one of them."

Walker's camp probably doesn't want to hear this from Duncan, especially with the runoff set for Tuesday.