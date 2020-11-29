College Football Offensive Coordinator Fired After Saturday’s Loss

It’s the season of mercy, but not in the college football world, where an offensive coordinator was fired after Saturday’s loss.

Georgia Southern fell to 6-4 on the season on Saturday, losing to Georgia State. The Eagles fell to the Panthers, 30-24, on Saturday afternoon.

Following the loss, Georgia Southern has reportedly made a coaching change.

Georgia Southern offensive coordinator Bob DeBesse has reportedly been fired following Saturday’s loss. The program confirmed the news on Sunday morning.

Georgia Southern fires OC Bob DeBesse. TE coach Doug Ruse is interim OC & QB coach — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 29, 2020

Georgia Southern is promoting tight ends coach Doug Ruse to the interim offensive coordinator role.

Fans of the program have been frustrated with DeBesse’s play-calling for a while, now.

“Also, on the other game I’m watching, fire Bob DeBesse. His offense has been holding GA Southern back for too long now,” one fan tweeted earlier this month.

Here’s the official release from the Georgia Southern program.

Georgia Southern Makes a Change at Offensive Coordinator Doug Ruse will serve as interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the remainder of the season. 📰: https://t.co/mDsPJgNBqx#HailSouthern pic.twitter.com/SmPnnRo5we — Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) November 29, 2020

“First off, I want to thank Bob DeBesse for his investment into the Georgia Southern football program,” head coach Chad Lunsford said. “Bob has worked hard on and off the field to help our program succeed and I appreciate that. At this time, I feel it’s in the best interest of our program to go in a different direction and make a change at the offensive coordinator spot.

“These types of decisions are never easy, however, I know that I am responsible for putting a staff together that gives our program the best chance to succeed. Bob has really helped me develop as a head coach and I have a lot of respect for him, but I believe a change is necessary for us to move forward.”