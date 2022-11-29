Georgia Tech Is Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 17: Cheerleaders with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets celebrate after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins in his fourth season.

In late September, after the team opened with a 1-3 record, Georgia Tech decided it was time to move on from Collins. He failed to win more than three games in any season.

Interim head coach Brent Key didn't have the same problem. In just eight games, Key won four of them - finishing with a 4-4 record as the team's interim coach.

That was enough to win the head coaching job outright. According to a report from college football insider Pete Thamel, Georgia Tech is hiring Key as the team's new head coach.

"Georgia Tech is targeting interim Brent Key to be the next head coach. The details are being worked out, and it should be finalized in the next 24 hours," Thamel said on Twitter.

Key played his collegiate football for the Yellow Jackets before joining the coaching ranks. He's been a longtime assistant coach at UCF, Alabama and Georgia Tech.

Now he'll finally get his chance at being a head coach.