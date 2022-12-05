Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up the National Championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta.

He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it.

During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on how he's committed to getting this program back on track and also how he's ready to try and take down arch-rival Georgia.

“We have an opponent in this state that we will work 365 days a year to defeat," Key said, (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "We all wake up in the morning, our goal is to dominate our opponent. The feeling of dominating your opponent is like no other. And whatever team is on our schedule, that is our goal. That is what we will work toward every single day."

This will be easier said than done considering how Georgia is eyeing a second-straight national title while Georgia Tech hasn't won more than six games since 2018.

Georgia has also won five straight against Georgia Tech and 11 of the last 13 in the series.

Next year's edition of the game will take place in Atlanta.