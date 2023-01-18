Georgia Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey Announces Decision On 2023 Season

Inglewood, CA - January 09: Ladd McConkey #84 of the Georgia Bulldogs catches a touchdown pass against Millard Bradford #28 of the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half of the CFP National Championship Football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Monday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images/Getty Images

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey will return for his final season with the Bulldogs in 2023.

The two-time National Champion announced his decision with an Instagram post on Tuesday night.

"One last ride with my guys! No place I’d rather be‼️ #back2work," he wrote.

After redshirting his first season in Athens, McConkey burst onto the scene as a star pass catcher in Year 2. Over the past two seasons, he reeled in 89 catches for 1,209 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also logged 178 yards and three touchdowns in the rushing game.

McConkey could have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, but he would've likely entered the league as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent. In today's NIL era, it makes sense that the 21-year-old receiver is heading back for another season at the collegiate level.

McConkey played a massive role in the Bulldogs' two National Championship victories. He and Kirby Smart's Georgia squad will be in search of the rare three-peat in 2023.