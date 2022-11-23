Germany's Pregame Message For Qatar Is Going Viral

Players on Germany's men's national team posed with their hands over their mouths prior to Wednesday's World Cup match against Japan in response to FIFA's threats over the "OneLove" armband.

German players planned to wear the bands symbolizing "diversity and tolerance" but were met with the threat of sanctions from soccer's governing body.

This morning, Germany released a statement on the matter; pushing back on FIFA for trying to silence them and standing by their gesture.

We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard. ... It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.

The moment went viral across the sports world.

"Are you watching," Simon Kaiser tweeted at England.

"This is phenomenal... I want Germany to win this World Cup..." a fan said.

"'Denying us the armband is denying us a voice. We stand by our position,'" quoted CBS' Ben Jacobs.

"A sport governing body should be the platform from which players and teams are best placed to share their stories and promote a truly global world view, open to everyone. It is not the role of [organizations] to instead silence players and teams. Human rights are non-negotiable."

Others have attempted to make similar statements in regards to the controversy surrounding the human rights record of host country Qatar.