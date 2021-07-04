The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole’s Performance Today

Gerrit Cole on Sunday against the Mets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees delivers the pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning during game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has been an outspoken critic of Major League Baseball’s crackdown of sticky substances.

Today, Cole turned in another post-sticky substance crackdown disappointing performance.

Cole, who signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees in 2019, lasted just 3.1 innings against the New York Mets on Sunday. He allowed four earned runs while striking out six, walking three and allowing six hits.

This is Cole’s third straight not-so dominant start following Major League Baseball’s sticky substance crackdown in late June. He allowed two runs in seven innings in a loss to the Royals on June 22 and six runs in five innings in a loss to the Red Sox on June 27.

Many in the baseball world are taking to social media to discuss Cole’s performance.

Cole has been vocally critical of Major League Baseball’s crackdown on sticky substances.

“It’s so hard to grip the ball,” Cole said on the crackdown. “For Pete’s sake, it’s part of the reason why almost every player on the field has had something, regardless if they’re a pitcher or not, to help them control the ball.”

Cole is among many pitchers who have been critical of the situation.

“We are aligned in a lot of areas with the commissioner’s office on this. … Please, just talk to us, please just work with us,” Cole added. “I know you have the hammer here. But we’ve been living in a gray area for so long. I would just hate to see players get hurt. I would hate to see balls start flying at people’s head. I had a really tough time gripping the baseball tonight, especially early when it was windy.

“I don’t really care to be inflammatory here, so I am just going to leave it at that.”

The crackdown is here, though, and Cole will need to be better moving forward.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.