MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole’s Performance Today

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has been an outspoken critic of Major League Baseball’s crackdown of sticky substances.

Today, Cole turned in another post-sticky substance crackdown disappointing performance.

Cole, who signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees in 2019, lasted just 3.1 innings against the New York Mets on Sunday. He allowed four earned runs while striking out six, walking three and allowing six hits.

This is Cole’s third straight not-so dominant start following Major League Baseball’s sticky substance crackdown in late June. He allowed two runs in seven innings in a loss to the Royals on June 22 and six runs in five innings in a loss to the Red Sox on June 27.

Many in the baseball world are taking to social media to discuss Cole’s performance.

Gerrit Cole seems to be a disaster without illegal substances — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 4, 2021

I don't get to see Gerrit Cole much, but if he's worth $324 million, Jacob deGrom must be worth $648 million. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 4, 2021

Gerrit Cole has allowed as many earned runs in his last two starts as Jacob deGrom has allowed all season. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 4, 2021

Gerrit Cole exits to boos here at Yankee Stadium. The Mets knock him out after just 3.1 IP. Bases still loaded, Mets down 4-3 now. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) July 4, 2021

Gerrit Cole's final line against the Mets: 3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K. His ERA has gone from 1.78 at the end of May to 2.91 now. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 4, 2021

Cole has been vocally critical of Major League Baseball’s crackdown on sticky substances.

“It’s so hard to grip the ball,” Cole said on the crackdown. “For Pete’s sake, it’s part of the reason why almost every player on the field has had something, regardless if they’re a pitcher or not, to help them control the ball.”

Cole is among many pitchers who have been critical of the situation.

“We are aligned in a lot of areas with the commissioner’s office on this. … Please, just talk to us, please just work with us,” Cole added. “I know you have the hammer here. But we’ve been living in a gray area for so long. I would just hate to see players get hurt. I would hate to see balls start flying at people’s head. I had a really tough time gripping the baseball tonight, especially early when it was windy.

“I don’t really care to be inflammatory here, so I am just going to leave it at that.”

The crackdown is here, though, and Cole will need to be better moving forward.