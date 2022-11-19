Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Crushed For What He Did Last Night

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks smiles at fans near the end of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on April 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 119-95. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking some heat for his actions after last night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward stayed on the court after the 110-102 loss to practice his free-throw shooting. Wells Fargo Center staff got in his way, putting up a ladder in front of the basket as they went through their postgame routine.

A video clip of Antetokounmpo pushing the ladder over is going viral on social media.

The two-time NBA MVP received quite a bit of backlash for this incident.

"What the hell??? Can we stop falling for the fake humble bullshit now," one fan wrote.

"Yeah this is a very bad look," another said.

"That was a dick head move, "another added.

Before this ladder incident went down, Sixers forward Montrezl Harrell took Giannis' ball and told him to get off the court. He was forced to go back into the locker room to get another ball, and by the time he returned to the court the Philadelphia staff was working on the basket.

"I've never tried to disrespect anyone in any way, shape or form," Antetokounmpo said after the game, per ESPN. "I feel like today is just an unfortunate event that took place."

"I don't know if I should apologize because I don't feel like I did anything wrong, except the ladder just fell," he added. "I feel like it's my right for me to work on my skills after a horrible night at the free throw line. I think anybody in my position that had a night like me would go out and work on his free throws. And if they didn't, they don't really care about their game."