Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaves Game After Gruesome Injury vs. Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks unning up the court during a game.CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks runs onto the court against the Charlotte Hornets before their game at Spectrum Center on November 26, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a brutal looking knee injury midway through the third quarter of the Bucks’ Game 4 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Going up for a block against Clint Capela, the superstar forward landed awkwardly on his left leg. After a clear hyperextension of his left knee, Giannis immediately crumpled to the floor and grabbed his leg in pain.

All of State Farm Arena went deadly quiet as the two-time NBA MVP struggled to get to his feet.

Giannis was helped off the court and into the tunnel by his brother Thanasis.

Here’s a clip of the play:

Giannis now joins the long list of NBA superstars who’ve suffered injuries in this year’s postseason — including opposing Hawks point guard Trae Young who’s out for tonight’s game with a bone bruise on his right foot.

After heading to the locker room to get his knee checked out, Giannis has since returned to the sideline while walking under his own power.

Hopefully this injury wasn’t as bad as it initially seemed.


