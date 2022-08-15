Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Ruling Out Playing For Another Team

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 04: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been, and remains, committed to the city of Milwaukee. But who's to say he won't play elsewhere one day?

Speaking to Chicago media over the weekend, the two-time MVP didn't rule out potentially leading the Bulls in the future and following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan.

It's a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players - if not the greatest player - to ever play this game played for. So, it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. ... Maybe I play for Chicago. But right now, I am committed to Milwaukee.

Giannis signed a five-year, $228 million extension with the Bucks ahead of the 2020 trade deadline, rewarding the franchise with its first NBA championship in 50 years the following summer.

At the time, Giannis wrote:

You took a chance on us eight years ago and now putting my signature on a contract like this is unreal — but it’s all because of hard work. This is my home and I’m going to continue working hard and do my best to make the Bucks, our fans and the city proud. Let’s have fun, win and make these years count.

This isn't the first time the Greek Freak has eluded to possibly wearing another uniform.

After capturing the championship in 2021, Antetokounmpo lauded the fact that his path to a title was “the hard way to do it.” But admitted that “the next challenge might not be” in Milwaukee.