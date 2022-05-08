Look: Giannis' Comment About The Refs Is Going Viral

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up before Game One of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo can't afford to talk about the refs anymore. He has mouths to feed and diapers to buy.

Giannis was asked during his postgame press conference about the officiating during Saturday afternoon's Bucks vs. Celtics playoff game. He didn't fall for the trap.

The Bucks superstar will avoid unnecessary fines at any cost, now that he knows how much diapers cost.

“How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the refs? Is it $20,000? It’s a lot of money. So, I should not do it. I’ll save my money. I’ve got to pay for diapers.”

Any parent knows exactly what Giannis is talking about.

One box of diapers isn't too big an expense. But make no mistake; those diapers go quick. You'll be buying another box before you know it. That expense adds up in a hurry.

Giannis, of course, probably doesn't have to worry about buying multiple boxes of diapers, though. After all, his current contract pays out $228 million over five years.

The Bucks, meanwhile, took a 2-1 series lead over the Celtics on Saturday afternoon.