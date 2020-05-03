Giannis Has 1 Main Takeaway From Watching ‘The Last Dance’

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, has captivated the sports world for multiple weeks.

Several NBA stars, from LeBron James to Steph Curry to Dwyane Wade, have reacted to the documentary, in awe of Jordan and that Bulls team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is among those captivated by Jordan and the documentary. He said he has one main takeaway from watching Jordan in The Last Dance.

“My MJ takeaway from the Last Dance documentary is that chasing greatness is a life mission,” Giannis wrote on Twitter.

That is a good takeaway for Giannis to have, as the Milwaukee Bucks star is still seeking his first NBA championship.

Milwaukee was among the favorites to win it all before the NBA’s 2019-20 season was postponed. The Bucks had the best record in the Eastern Conference and appeared to be primed for an NBA Finals run.

Perhaps the NBA season will resume later this summer and the Bucks will get a chance to compete for the 2020 championship.

Giannis must be staying ready at all times if he’s truly taking something away from The Last Dance.